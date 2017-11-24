Defending Saudi Arms Deal, Kammenos Will Release Classified Documents

ATHENS – With the major rival New Democracy saying Greece’s coalition government is trying to hide details of a secret arms deal with Saudi Arabia, embattled Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said he will, in violation of the law, give lawmakers classified documents.

Kammenos, leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led administration, has been backpedaling after criticism the deal was conducted through a shady broker.

He said he would also, on his own, order the declassification of other documents although it wasn’t clear if he has the authority to do so as questions continued to swirl over the undisclosed deal in a scandalized ministry where two former ministers were disgraced and hundreds of millions of euros stolen from contracts.

In what critics suggested was a cover-up by the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who had scourged previous governments over corruption, Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis refused to grant lawmakers permission to view classified documents about the deal that one has already seen, leading New Democracy to call the affair the “Kammenos Scandal,” Kathimerini said.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias had also warned that the illegal publication of classified documents is punishable with a 10-year jail sentence although Kammenos – whose party’s nine votes are needed to give Tsipras a scant three-vote majority in Parliament – has been allowed to do almost anything he wants with impunity and with the Premier’s backing.

“What are (Prime Minister Alexis)Tsipras and Kammenos afraid of?” New Democracy said, adding that the government is panicking over the deal as pressure builds for details and through whom it was done, outside of usual channels.

“The unheard-of denial by Voutsis to allow access to documents that are related to the Kammenos scandal and the threats by Kotzias simply confirm the government’s panic,” New Democracy said but Voutsis said his refusal was lawful.

The multi-million-euro deal for the sale of missiles and bombs to Saudi Arabia has led to a hail of government criticism, amid allegations that it was not conducted transparently.

The government said all questions will be answered in a Nov. 27 debate showdown in Parliament where Tsipras, who had been in Paris, is expected to take on New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has taken his party to double-digit leads in polls after Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises.

Kammenos also said yesterday that the Hellenic Armed Forces General Staff (GEETHA) has ordered an internal investigation into the leak of the classified documents.

Former education minister Nikos Filis said while he believes the government will be cleared of any wrongdoing that the deal should be scrapped because the weapons could be used to bomb Yemen. It wasn’t revealed how much money was involved.