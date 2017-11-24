“Bridges” for Developing Medical Tourism in Greece Built at Australia Event

SYDNEY – Greece’s new growth course and the great interest shown by Australian businessmen in Greek investments dominated a special event held in Sydney, Australia, organised by the International Health Tourism Center and the World Institute of Greek Doctors, in collaboration with the Greek Club of Sydney, under the aegis of the Athens Medical Association and the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece.

A team of medical specialists from Greece, led by Giorgos Patoulis, president of the International Health Tourism Center, presented Greece’s potential in health tourism and the investment opportunities the country offers.

The event was attended by the Consul General of Greece in Sydney, Stavros Kyrimis, the Economic and Commercial Affairs Advisor of the Consulate General of Greece in Sydney, Katia Gikisa, Greek Australians and Australian businessmen and physicians from both countries who set up “bridges” for the development of medical tourism in Greece.

As speakers at the event noted, Australia is a “reservoir” of potential investors. On her part, Gikisa announced that the consulate plans to include “health tourism” as a new category in Australia’s travel agent information campaign, highlighting the possibilities offered by Greece.

Greece offers significant investment opportunities, Greek businessmen living in Australia said, and sent a messages to support the improvement of the business climate.