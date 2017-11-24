Greek Cops Will Help Screen Greeks at German Airports

Instead of further demanding Germany cease detaining Greeks at German airports and checking their passports, Greece’s government is sending police to help scrutinize them.

Greek police officers will be posted at airports in Germany to assist their German police in security checks of passengers traveling from Greece, Kathimerini has learned.

Greece’s Citizens Protection Ministry thus is helping Germany conduct checks that aren’t allowed under the European Union’s Schengen Agreement that allows free travel between 28 countries in the bloc, which Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras isn’t contesting.

The Greek request was submitted before November 12, the date when increased checks were introduced across German airports. The request has been approved by German authorities, the paper said.

Two officers will be stationed at Munich airport and another two at Frankfurt. They are expected in Germany early next week. In a measure introduced a few years ago, officers from Germany and France are currently stationed at Greece’s main airports.

While Greek and German officials said tension between the countries would ease after a meeting at the European Commission, Greeks traveling to German airports will still be subjected to passport checks they have called “humiliating” and degrading.

European spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said both sides agreed to work to reduce the anxiety over Germany’s decision to put extra security checks on Greeks after blocking more than 1,000 entries from Greece from January-October.

But German officials said the checks would continue, agreeing only to let them be done n a passengers arrival area, including for pilots and crew of Greek planes, and not outside in the cold as had been done.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who needs the support of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in his hope to get debt relief from 326 billion euros ($386.4 billion) in three bailouts, much of it funded by German banks, has said almost nothing apart from his government making an official complaint about the detentions at German airports.

The Greek government said it would increase security at its own airports although it wasn’t said if Germans, an important tourism group, would be singled out.