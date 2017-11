NEW YORK, NY – Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican Assemblywoman from New York who was her party’s nominee for mayor of New York City this year, spoke with The National Herald about the campaign.

“I enjoyed the experience very much,” said the 37-year-old daughter of immigrants, a Greek father and Cuban mother. “I felt privileged to travel throughout the city and meet different people from all over the world. I really feel in many ways as if I traveled the world just …