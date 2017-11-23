So Much for Greeks Sticking Together: They Didn’t in New York

My previous column, “Why Malliotakis Lost and de Blasio Never Should’ve Won: (Nov. 18), focused on what Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis should have done differently to unseat Democratic incumbent Bill de Blasio as mayor of New York City, and why de Blasio, a practicing Sanctuarist and arguably a closet Open Borderist, never should have won reelection. Simply put, de Blasio’s refusal to reveal the identities of Persons Here Illegally (PHIs) who are convicted felons to federal immigration authorities is a …