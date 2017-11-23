SYRIZA Holiday Handout Could Reach 1.46 Million Households

ATHENS – In a move critics said is designed to buy votes and slow his slide in polls, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ holiday handout could go to some 1.46 million Greek households, paid for with deliberate overtaxing of the middle class, the government has admitted.

His popularity evaporated after reneging on anti-austerity promises, the Radical Left SYRIZA leader is using a bigger-than-expected primary surplus, with much of the revenues coming from an avalanche of tax hikes, to give a so-called social dividend.

Much of the 1.4 billion euros ($1.66 billion) will go to lower-income pensioners whose benefits have been cut far more than than under the Tsipras regime, and some may go to the middle class who will face even more tax hikes next year.

The major rival New Democracy Conservatives said Tsipras is giving a little with one hand and taking far more back with the other in an desperate attempt to curry favor after whacking workers, pensioners and the poor with a tsunami of more austerity he vowed to reject before surrendering to the country’s international lenders.

The average bonus to be handed out to a household comes to 483 euros ($572.29) based on figures included in a draft 2018 budget tabled in Greece’s Parliament, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The number of people corresponding to eligible households is just more than 3.472 million, roughly 32 percent of the people in the country of 11 million.

The government, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has created a primary surplus – which doesn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($382.27 billion) in three bailouts, nor the cost of running cities, towns, social security, state enterprises and some military expenditures – by slowing or stopping payment of bills.