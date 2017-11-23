Sporting Beats Olympiakos 3-1, Leaves the Greek Team Without Victory

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Bas Dost scored a goal in each half to lead Sporting Lisbon to a 3-1 win over Olympiakos in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving the Greek team without a victory after five games in Group D and unable to advance.

The 1.96-meter (6-foot-5) Dutchman opened the scoring in the 40th minute after a tireless Gelson Martins found a gap in the Greek defense.

Bruno Cesar added a second three minutes later before Dost netted his second in the 66th, heading in a corner from Bruno Fernandes and again punishing the visitor’s lethargic defense.

“We had some problems at the beginning. But then I scored and Bruno Cesar got a great goal and after that we had a very good game. I’m very proud of the team,” said Dost, adding that Sporting would fight for second place in the final group game in Barcelona.

“If it’s possible, it’s possible. I hope Olympiakos will do its job at home. They at least need to draw against Juventus, and we need to win in Camp Nou. It won’t be easy, but we have to believe in it.”

Juventus and Barcelona drew 0-0 in the group’s other match. Barcelona advances to the knockout stage as group champion with 11 points, three more than Juventus. Sporting has seven points and Olympiakos is last with one point.

Hosts Sporting looked comfortable for most of the second half at the Alvalade Stadium and rarely looked threatened.

Portuguese league veteran Felipe Pardo was Olympiakos’s main threat and helped set up Vadis Odjidja to score a consolation from distance in the 86th.

“Sporting is a better team than us and we tried to beat the odds,” Olympiakos coach Takis Lemonis said. “We did have some positives, but we made mistakes and we paid for them. Conceding twice in three minutes, after that we reacted badly.”