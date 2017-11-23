Cypriot Airliner TUS Airways to Start Larnaca-Ioannina Flights in Feb. 2018

NICOSIA – Cypriot airliner TUS Airways will start a new service from Larnaca to Ioannina in February 2018, representatives of the local government and other bodies that worked on the deal announced on Wednesday, during a joint press conference.

The general secretary of the Hoteliers Union Stathis Sioutis said he is “very satisfied” by the multiple benefits the new flight service will bring to the city and thanked the municipality and the prefecture for assisting in the effort.

Epirus regional governor Alexandros Kahrimanis spoke of the need to speed up the installation and operation of the fuel tanks at Ioannina Airport noting that the reason why the flights from Larnaca will start in February 2018 and not sooner is the absence of fuel tanks.