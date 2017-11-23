ND Leader Mitsotakis Meets Cyprus President in Athens

ATHENS – Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades had a meeting with Greece’ main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Thursday.

Anastasiades is coming to Athens to address an event organised by DiaNEOsis, an independent think-tank and survey firm, at the Athens Concert Hall.

This will be followed by a discussion between Cyprus’ president and the journalists Noni Karagianni and Antonis Alafogiorgos, after which Anastasiades will then attend the annual dinner held by DISY Greece for the Prizes to Cypriots who have excelled abroad.