New Democracy Says Tsipras Panicked Over Saudi Arms Deal

ATHENS – The major rival New Democracy said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is frantic over how to deal with an arms sale to Saudi Arabia they claim Defense Minister Panos Kammenos conducted secretly.

Kammenos is the leader of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior partners in the coalition led by Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA, a fragile arrangement that has seen both parties plummet out of sight polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises.

A debate on the deal, done under shadowy circumstances through an undisclosed broker instead of through open procedures – no details have been revealed over the contract for a ministry in which scandals have brought down two former chiefs – was postponed after Tsipras asked for a delay because he was going to be in Paris – to accept awards for political courage after agreeing to hit workers, pensioners and the poor with more brutal conditions.

He wants to be present for Kammenos’ response to accusations from the opposition that the deal for missiles and bombs was not conducted transparently, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

“The panic that has gripped Mr Kammenos appears to have been transmitted to Mr. Tsipras, who has remained oddly quiet for the past 17 days in regards to the scandal in which his ruling partner is implicated,” New Democracy said.

“New Democracy will not accept a second postponement to the rebuttal in Parliament and asks that (Parliament Speaker) Mr. Voutsis do his duty… If Mr. Tsipras wants to defend his co-leader then he can schedule his own discussion in Parliament whenever he wishes. After all, the subject will not be laid to rest tomorrow,” ND said, referring to the original debate day of Nov. 23, which was put off until Nov. 27.

Ironically, Tsipras had first said he doubted whether New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis be in Parliament to take him on.

The Premier said he hoped that Mitsotakis will have “the political courage” to show up and back up all the “ungrounded claims made by New Democracy and large swaths of the media” with regard to the deal and Kammenos’ role.

Before the postponement, government officials said the Conservatives were trying to make it look as though Tsipras was frightened and that he “escaped” to avoid a showdown with Mitsotakis, who has taken his party to leads of as much as 17 percent in surveys.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos accused New Democracy of orchestrating a “campaign of misinformation” and said that Kammenos has the Premier’s full support and the charges were groundless.

Kammenos, a loose cannon who has provoked serial controversy, is generally allowed by Tsipras to do and say whatever he wants because SYRIZA needs ANEL’s nine votes in Parliament to have a three-vote majority and to keep imposing austerity both parties campaigned against while out of office.