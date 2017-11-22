Lalaounis Family Tradition Continues in Jewelry

ATHENS – According to the family legend, Ilias Lalaounis brought each of his four daughters when they were born to the jewelry workshop before he brought them home. Third daughter Maria Lalaounis said, as reported in the New York Times, “My dad said it was to get the smell of the workshop. He wanted to make sure it was in our DNA and in our senses.”

Though the fourth generation jeweler Lalaounis, one of the most renowned in Greece during the 20th century, passed away in 2013 at age 93, his family continues his legacy. In the 1960’s and 70s, the prolific artist revitalized Greece’s jewelry industry bringing his creative designs to the world market. As the company founded in 1969 by their father nears a half century, Lalaounis’ daughters continue to run the business. They each take on different facets- Aikaterini is director of retail and public relations in Greece; Demetra- chief executive of the international business; Maria- chief executive of the Greek business and Lalaounis brand creative director; and Ioanna- director and curator-in-chief of the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum (ILJM).

Founded in 1993 by Ilias Lalaounis and his wife Lila, ILJM is located where his original workshop stood. The sisters all reside in Athens, except for Demetra, who resides in London. As reported in the Times, “it was inevitable that they all would join the company. From an early age they learned from their father’s goldsmiths and served clients in his retail stores.”

“When you don’t know any better, and you’ve been told it’s your destiny from Day 1, then you just do it,” said Demetra, recalling that as a teenager she was left alone to manage a store at the Athens Hilton, as reported in the Times.

Their mother Lila heads the family, and the business “is very much a female affair,” as the Times reported.

In the 1990s, Maria modeled for an ad campaign shot by Lord Snowdon. Now her daughters, Athena Boutari Lalaounis and Lila Boutari Lalaounis are the stars of the Lalaounis current ad campaigns. Next year, Alexia Auersperg-Breunner, Demetra’s daughter, will be the star.

Laoura Lalaounis Dragnis, Aikaterini’s daughter, manages the social media and noted the appeal of the family connection for the younger jewelry consumers. “They like that they open a magazine and see my cousins, just like they saw me, like they saw my aunts. It’s not just a marketing tool. It’s our story, it reflects who we are,” she said as reported in the Times.

Aikaterini observed that the “authenticity and coherence in a family business, and across the collections, appeals to everyone,” as the Times reported, adding that “her father’s meticulously researched creations always told a story,” wether inspired by Helen of Troy or the Tudors. “As he used to say, ‘It’s jewelry with a soul,’” she said, adding that she often speaks to strangers when she sees them wearing Lalaounis jewelry, as the Times reported. “Without knowing who I am, they tell me the whole story of the collection. It’s part of what they love about it.”

“Meticulous research” also goes into Maria’s work on a new collection, “frequently basing it on history or an ancient goldsmithing technique,” as reported in the Times.

Though her father’s large statement pieces were done mostly in 22-carat gold, Maria’s designs are often on a smaller scale in 18-carat gold, which works well for today’s women and the casual style of wearing jewelry.

The inspiration for Aurelia, Maria’s latest collection, is “from an intricate Byzantine-era flower motif rendered in the pierced openwork gold typical of its time, which she found in the company’s extensive library of art and history books,” as reported in the Times.

“We want every collection to be different from the previous one and yet to have a common vocabulary,” Maria said, as the Times reported.

In the 1970s, there were 14 Lalaounis stores. According to the Lalaounis website, today there are 11, including the museum shop, stores throughout Greece, and in New York, London, and Doha, Qatar. The company is also “investing heavily in social media and e-commerce, both its own site and with others, and intends to introduce online sales in the United States next year,” as the Times reported.

The outlook is very hopeful as signs indicate that the economy is improving with record-breaking tourism in 2017 and also estimated for 2018. New businesses are opening in Athens, and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, completed last year, is already an inspiring example for the city. The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) made a recent grant to the ILJM “which promotes the work of contemporary jewelers as well as that of its namesake,” as the Times reported.

Ioanna earned her masters in art history and museum studies at Boston University. She “is passionate about ensuring that the museum is a vital institution,” as the Times reported. The museum is literally hands-on, allowing children to try metalsmithing, the visually-impaired to “experience display pieces by touch, and thanks to the Niarchos grant, two workshops have been created where artists can work on their own art jewelry as well as helping to conserve the museum collections,” as the Times reported.

Ioanna noted that IJLM’s type of programs, workshops, and support are unique in Europe. “It’s hard to be a studio jeweler in Greece. It’s all a form concerned with concepts. Its job is not to be pretty but to signify something,” she said, as reported in the Times.

About the challenges of a family business Demetra noted that when disagreements arise, “you can’t just go home and forget about it. We’ll have to have family dinner together that evening,” as the Times reported.

Of the next generation of Lalaounises going into the business, Demetra said, as reported in the Times, “If they go out there and decide what their passion is first, then they can come to us with know how. We can only teach them so much. To keep moving forward, we need new ideas.”