Killing Greeks with Fires and Floods

Twenty people, including a 101-year-old woman drowned in her bed, wouldn’t have died in the floods that sank towns west of Athens if successive governments had stopped the incentive to burn down forests on mountains that keep back rain flow, and prevented the unlawful construction below that dammed the water into a nefarious maelstrom of death.

Greece has not passed a simple law preventing building on burned land, which would force the arsonist-and-developer deadly duo to look elsewhere to make their …