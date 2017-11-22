Hollywood Star Robert Pattinson Enjoys Time in Greece

ATHENS – English actor Robert Pattinson is enjoying some time in Athens, having visited Greece in order to attend the premiere of his recent film Good Time.

The 31-year-old actor was spotted doing some sightseeing at the Acropolis with a few friends on Tuesday afternoon (November 21), justjared.com reported.

The film, a thriller directed by Josh and Benny Shafdi, has received excellent reviews from critics. Pattinson plays a Greek-American character, Constantine “Connie” Nikas, in the film which also includes Paris Kasidokostas Latsis as one of the producers.

Good Time was among the films nominated for the Palme D’or at the Cannes Festival in May and won the Cannes Soundtrack Award.

The photo below posted on Wednesday, November 22, shows the Greek journalist Theodore Koutsogiannopoulos (L) next to Robert Pattinson, in Athens (via Theodore Koutsogiannopoulos Instagram account.)