Antiquities Looted by Nazis Returned to Greece at Ceremony in Vienna

VIENNA (ANA-D. Dimitrakoudis) – Twenty-six ancient objects looted by the Nazis on Crete were returned to the Greek state by the University of Graz at a ceremony at the Greek consulate in Vienna on Monday night.

They include clay vessels, statuettes and oil lamps from the Minoan, Classical and Hellenistic eras.

During the handover, Culture ministry’s secretary general, Maria Andreadaki-Vlazaki, said that Greece fought steadfastly for the return of looted antiquities including the Acropolis marbles.

In an interview to ANA, she said that professor Scherer, head of the University’s Institute of Archaeology, had undertaken since 2008 to research which objects in the institution’s collection were linked to the Third Reich, so that they could be returned to their rightful owners, like Greece.

Continuing collaborations like that wih professor Scherer, who was present and signed the handover, made her optimistic that all of Greece’s looted cultural heritage could return, she said.