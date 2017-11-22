German Airports Make Greeks Face “Humiliating” Checks

With little resistance from the Greek government, Greek travelers flying into German airports since November 12 have described increased security checks they are being singled out for as “humiliating,” and degrading.

“Upon our arrival in Frankfurt on an Aegean Airlines flight we were taken out via the airplane’s back door and into the cold, and they left us to freeze on the tarmac,” one traveler told Kathimerini.

“They then put us on a bus, then left us on the tarmac again, before walking us to a remote area where we had to stand in line for 30 minutes,” he said, adding that they were questioned intensely by airport officials.

Germany has previously stopped and checked Greeks coming through its airports but has stepped up the scrutiny as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is putting up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($382.61 billion) in three international bailouts for Greece, is having trouble forming a coalition government after her re-election.

Nationalists in Germany have been opposed to the Greek bailouts and there has been on-and-off tension as Greek Premier and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras first said he would demand compensation from Germany for World War II Nazi atrocities before backing away as he needed Merkel’s help in dealing with international creditors.

The Greek government issued an appeal with Germany over the checks that are against procedures stipulated in the European Union’s Schengen Agreement which allows free travel between member countries.

A European Commission spokesman told the paper that Germany was among countries which in October told Brussels they were reintroducing internal border checks due to security concerns for a six-month period as of November 12, citing Article 25 of the Schengen Agreement.

Despite the appeal, sources said the Greek government is seeking to downplay the issue, blaming not Merkel but German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, who has been demanding tougher checks on people traveling from Greece.

An EU Commission official said a three-party meeting between EU officials along with representatives from Greece and Germany will examine the tougher German security measures aimed at Greeks, the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

recent high-profile charges that German authorities are bypassing Schengen procedures

Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud said Germany offered assurances the stricter measures are “targeted and limited,” in order to ensure public policy and internal security without explaining why citizens of other EU countries aren’t being detained and questioned.

The strict border checks include having passengers transported by bus to a separate terminal for passport control with criticism from Greeks but little from their government.

Greece has more than 64,000 refugees and migrants in detention centers and camps, stuck there with the suspension of an EU swap deal with Turkey, which allows human traffickers to send them to Greek islands where they hoped to move on to more prosperous countries, with Germany the prime destination, before Europe closed its borders to them.