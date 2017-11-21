Olga Loizon, at 92, Visits Her Namesake Olga’s Kitchen in Michigan

WESTLAND, MI – Greek-American Olga Loizon, age 92, visited Olga’s Kitchen in Westland, MI for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The namesake restaurant which she founded recently underwent a $250,000 remodeling. Loizon came up with the concept in 1971 and there are now 27 locations, one in Illinois and the rest in Michigan, which she often visits. Loizon said, as reported on HometownLife.com, “I never would have dreamed that all this would happen. I’m very proud of the company and what they’re doing with my idea. I’m glad things are moving forward. I love what I’m doing. I’ll never retire.”

Among those in attendance at the ribbon-cutting were family and friends, Westland Mayor William Wild, other city officials, and representatives of Schostak Co. which two years ago bought the restaurant. The Westland Shopping Center location of Olga’s Kitchen has been in business for 38 years, as reported on HometownLife.

The idea to open the restaurant was born in Greece where Loizon and her three children, ages 12, 14, and 18 at the time, were on vacation visiting relatives and enjoying the local favorites including souvlaki and gyro.

Loizon noted as reported on Hometown Life, “I did it to make my kids happy. They liked (souvlaki) so much, that’s all they wanted to eat. I’m Greek-American. I knew I could make a lot of other kids happy.”

Attempting to purchase the vertical rotisserie for gyro and have it shipped to the United States from Greece was a challenge for Loizon who recalled, as reported on Hometown Life, “I heard someone in the kitchen swearing about me in Greek. I said, ‘I’ve got money. I want to take it to the states.’ I was talking Greek to the guy at the counter. He told me to get out. I left a cab waiting — I told him I’d be half an hour.”

Returning to her waiting children without the rotisserie, Loizon then visited an uncle and he was able to buy the rotisserie for her.

The first Olga’s Kitchen, just 11 by 14 feet, opened in the Continental Market as a shared space with a meat market, produce market, jewelry store and other businesses as well, as reported on Hometown Life.

“The sandwich was 75 cents. We had no pop machine, no cash register, just a drawer with the money in it,” said Bill Loizon, Olga’s son, as quoted on Hometown Life.

His mother noted, “We couldn’t afford it. The rent was $150 a month. Bill was worried that we wouldn’t make it (the rent). We made $14 the first day. I said we just have to be patient, be nice to the customers. I said we have to work harder.”

She made all the pita bread by hand and when the restaurant, after a few years, was sold to a company, Loizon continued working for her namesake restaurants and made all the pita bread since she was the recipe owner. A commercial mixer was eventually brought in to help speed the process.

Loizon said, as reported by Hometown Life, “The family stood behind me. The only one was (her husband) John. He says he’s not doing it and he’s not giving me a dime (for the business).”

The couple has been married for 71 years, but architect John Loizon “didn’t like the idea of his wife opening a restaurant,” though he occasionally made an appearance.

“We had been open about a year. We’re cutting meat and making pita bread when mom said, ‘Don’t say anything, but your dad is out there.’ He might have been hanging around for a while. Someone had said to him they should go to his wife’s restaurant,” Bill Loizon recalled, as reported on Hometown Life.

Olga Loizon recalled getting her fortune told once at the downtown Hudson’s store, “She [the fortune teller] told me I had three kids — two boys and a girl. Then she goes, ‘Oh.’ I didn’t want to hear if it was bad news. She said my first name was Olga and she saw my name in lights.”

In this case, the fortune teller got it right, since Olga’s name is indeed in lights at the 27 locations of Olga’s Kitchen.