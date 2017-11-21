Greek Priest Bans Foreigners from Getting Married at Local Church after Sex Act Photo

A British couple have been forced to cancel their dream wedding on the Greek island of Rhodes after a viral photo of another pair of newlyweds simulating a sex act, led a local Bishop to ban foreigners from getting married there, Independent reports.

Emma Coupland and Stephen Wilson had planned to tie the knot at the chapel in St Paul’s Bay, Rhodes, which is famous for its scenic setting.

But after another British couple, Carly and Matthew Lunn, posed for a picture showing them simulating oral sex while she was still in her wedding dress.

The cancellation is now expected to affect hundreds of brides, with Emma left distraught after her dream destination wedding to fiancé Stephen Wilson had to be changed, The Sun says.

