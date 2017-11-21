Stringent Checking of Greek Travellers in Germany after New Schengen Regulations

BRUSSELS (ANA/Ch. Vassilaki) – The issue of exceptionally stringent passport checks for Greek passengers in German airports will be discussed on Wednesday at a meeting between experts from the European Commission, Greece and Germany, European Commission spokesperson for Migration Policy Natasha Bertaud said on Tuesday.

Bertaud noted that Germany is one of the countries that have temporarily restored internal border controls, in particular on flights from Greece, in order to address the risk of undocumented migration.

“The Commission takes note of the assurances made by Germany that these measures are targeted and limited to what is strictly necessary to safeguard public policy and internal security, while the impact on freedom of movement will be small,” she said. She also said that Greece and Germany are working together closely, and following the Commission’s intervention at a political level, a meeting has been arranged between experts from the Commission, Greece and Germany on Wednesday.

The Council of the European Union on Monday ratified the new regulation amending the Schengen border code, so that information on the entry, exit and refusal of entry for third-country nationals is entered into the system.

The new code will help reduce border check delays and improve the quality of border checks by automatically calculating the days that each traveller is allowed to stay in one country. It will also strengthen internal security and combat terrorism by allowing access to travel history records.