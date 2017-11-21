President Pavlopoulos Praises the Armed Forces’ Self-Sacrifice in Defending Greece

ATHENS – Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos on Tuesday praised the Armed Forces for their self-sacrifice in defending the borders and national sovereignty of Greece but also those of the European Union, of which Greece is an integral part.

Pavlopoulos issued the statement on the occasion of Armed Forces’ Day in Greece.

“Our Armed Forces, faithful to the long tradition of our people and our nation, have always and to the point of self-sacrifice defended our borders, our territorial integrity and our national sovereignty,” said Pavlopoulos.