Antetokounmpo The Greek: He’s No Freak

When he was little more than a boy, the son of Nigerian immigrants who so loved Greece they gave their five sons both Greek and Nigerian names, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis would help their struggling family by selling watches, bags and sunglasses around the Metro station and working-class Sepolia neighborhood where they lived and were mostly ignored or an afterthought, and faced being targets of racist thugs like Golden Dawn.

He and his brothers didn’t qualify for citizenship in …