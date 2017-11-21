Greek Banks Plan to Sell 10,000 Foreclosed Homes

ATHENS – With the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition reneging on promises to help people who couldn’t pay their mortgages because of harsh austerity measures, Greece’s big banks are getting ready to sell off 10,000 homes they took in foreclosures.

Ironically, the previous ruling New Democracy Conservatives had a moratorium on the sales and confiscations that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would continue before giving to demands from the country’s international creditors to let banks – who were bailed out with rescue package funds for the country – seize people’s homes.

To get around protesters sometimes violently disrupting auctions of homes, the government on Nov. 29 will start letting the properties be taken electronically online although it said most will be those of strategic defaulters would could afford to pay.

There were no guarantees, however, that lower-income people who couldn’t pay because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings continued under SYRIZA, which promised to halt them and prevent foreclosures, wouldn’t be next to lose their homes and be put on the streets.

The Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), which has put up a third bailout for Greece, this one for 86 billion euros ($100.93 billion) wants Greek banks to reduce a mountain of bad loans, except for money owed by the previous ruling New Democracy Conservatives and former PASOK Socialists, who aren’t being pressed to pay back 250 million euros ($293.61 million) they owe.

Banks are holding more than 100 billion euros ($117.4 billion) in bad loans, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, including scores of billions given to businesses who didn’t repay them and scores of millions more that were allegedly embezzled from state banks.

A more than 7 ½-year long economic crisis that wiped out 25 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and left banks expecting they won’t be able to sell more than 20 percent of foreclosed homes, the paper said.

Some mortgages are expected to be sold off to companies and as SYRIZA is letting private companies hound people to repay loans and credit cards as well even if they can’t.