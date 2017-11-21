Some 37.5% of Greek Children Still at Risk of Poverty

ATHENS – More than 7 ½ years into a crushing economic crisis, nearly four in 10 Greek children aged up to 17 are are at risk of poverty with few government programs to help them, making the country the worst in the 19-member Eurozone for that problem.

The European statistical agency Eurostat said that 37.5 percent of children in that age group are being affected despite promises by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who reneged on pledges to reverse crushing austerity measures and to help the country’s most vulnerable.

Greece has the third highest rate in the 28-member European Union behind Romania, at 49.2 percent and Bulgaria at 45.6 percent, with hunger a key problem as well as living conditions as families brutalized by big pay and pension cuts and tax hikes continued by Tsipras – who said he would stop them – has made their life worse under his regime.

The lowest shares of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion were recorded in Denmark (13.8 percent), Finland (14.7percent) and Slovenia (14.9 percent), then the Czech Republic (17.4 percent ) and The Netherlands, at 17.6 percent.

Greece also saw the highest rise in the number of at-risk children in the period between 2010 and 2016, growing 8.8 percent from a pre-crisis level of 28.7 percent, the report said while Cyprus, which is undergoing a tourism-led recovery after a critical banking and economic crisis in 2013 seeking a jump of 7.8 percent.

In total in 2016, 24.8 million children in the EU, or 26.4 percent of the population aged up to 17 years old, were at risk of poverty or social exclusion.