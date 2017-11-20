The 44th Anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic Uprising Commemorated in NY (Video)

ASTORIA – The 44th anniversary of the Athens Polytechnic Uprising was commemorated with a theatrical concert, Edo Polytechneio, presented by the Panycyprian Choir of NY led by Artistic and Music Director Phyto Stratis at the Petros Petrides Cultural Center at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria on Sunday, November 19.

The free event featured the dynamic voices of the soloists and the chorus of the Pancyprian Choir in a moving production highlighting the significance of the uprising which led eventually to the end …