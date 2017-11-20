Polish President’s Visit to Greece a “Milestone” in Bilateral Relations, PM Tsipras Says

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday received visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, noting that his visit was an opportunity to highlight the long ties of friendship between the Greek and Polish people.

“Even though we are located at two different points on the European map, we nevertheless engage in an ongoing dialogue as member-states of NATO and countries on the EU’s eastern border,” Tsipras pointed out. An upgrade of this dialogue, he added, would be particularly beneficial for coping with contemporary challenges and for deepening bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as the economy, trade, energy, communications and transport.

Tsipras expressed his conviction that the Polish president’s visit was an important milestone in relations between Greece and Poland, while noting that the two countries will be celebrating the first centenary since they established official diplomatic relations in two years time. Among others, he pointed to the agreement signed by the Greek and Polish foreign ministries on upgrading cooperation between the two countries.

Duda thanked the Greek premier for meeting with him, while noting that his visit was the first by a Polish president to Greece in 17 years. “For this reason I, also, consider my visit a milestone that will boost cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

In a century of diplomatic ties, he added, the two countries have actively supported each other and Greece is a firm favourite among Poles. “There are areas where our relations could develop potential,” he said, calling for deeper economic cooperation and trade ties.

“I will meet with powerful Greek ship owners and hope that our cooperation in both the maritime and ship building sector will grow,” Duda said.