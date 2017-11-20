Six Refugees on Chios Arrested for Breaking into Greenhouse

CHIOS, Greece – Six refugees aged 13 to 45 were expected to appear before the prosecutor on Monday along with the owner of a greenhouse they broke into on the island of Chios late on Sunday night to steal vegetables.

As the Athens-Macedonian News Agency noted earlier in the day, the 75-year-old farmer’s father informed his son that strangers had broken into his greenhouse and the son, 43, fired his shotgun in the air to frighten the refugees.

The six refugees, who are staying at VIAL reception and identification center next to the town of Chalkeios, were arrested by the police for trespassing, destroying private property, and injuring the older man, who was admitted to hospital for preventive reasons. The greenhouse owner was also arrested for illegal possession of firearms.