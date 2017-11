The course and future of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is an issue intensely discussed by clergy and laity throughout the United States as of late.

It’s path is closely connected to its leadership, and the present Archbishopric and Synodic administration have led the Archdiocese to bankruptcy.

Most if not all indicators reveal a lack of leadership not only at the top but also at the local church level. No visions are manifested, no basic directives on very substantial issues of …