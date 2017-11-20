Schengen Border Code Regarding Entrance-Exit System to Be Amended

BRUSSELS (ANA/Ch. Vassilaki) – The Council of the European Union on Monday ratified the new regulation amending the Schengen border code, so that information on the entry, exit and refusal of entry for third-country nationals is entered into the system.

The new code will help reduce border check delays and improve the quality of border checks by automatically calculating the days that each traveller is allowed to stay in one country. It will also strengthen internal security and combat terrorism by allowing access to travel history records.

The code now needs to be signed by the Council and the European Parliament. The signed document will be published in the EU Official Journal and will enter into force 20 days later. The new system must begin operating by 2020.