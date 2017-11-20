FYROM Eager to Settle Country Name Dispute with Greece

Seeing that more than two decades of a standoff isn’t working, the new government of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) reportedly is keen to come to terms with Greece over a mutually-agreed name to stop being an acronym.

Getting ready to meet in Athens with Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, FYROM’s Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani said resolving the feud is a key priority of the socialist government that took over from hardliners who kept provoking Greece.

In an interview with Kathimerini, he said that a solution to the dispute will pave the way for FYROM’s accession to the European Union and NATO which Greece, a member of both, has blocked for years. This, he said, will create a safe environment for economic growth and investments. Joining the EU is “everything for us” he said even though his government has joined in taunting Greece and putting out maps showing that FYROM owns the northern Greek province of Macedonia which abuts his country and also claims the port of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city.

Osmani also warned that if FYROM doesn’t join NATO soon and if EU accession procedures do not start, then the consequences for the country and the region will be “tragic,” without giving a clue what he meant by that.

He said it’s critical for negotiations to restart although every other name suggested since a former Greek government allowed the use of the word Macedonia in FYROM still permits that and any geographical qualifier would likely find Greece’s neighbor being referred to as Macedonia in headlines, at odd with all that Greece want over the dilemma.

Osmani likened FYROM to a bicycle that falls when it comes to a stop, and said that is what happened when negotiations with Greece froze, as they led to the shelving of his country’s EU accession hopes. This, he added, resulted in a “deep political and institutional crisis.”

Both Athens and FYROM see the EU summit scheduled for June and that of NATO in July as a benchmark and have stepped up efforts to resolve the problem that Kotzias said wasn’t likely to be resolved this year.

He’s been trying for more than 18 years of off and on meetings, and now United Nations Special Envoy, American lawyer Matthew Nimetz will try again to find a way to convince FYROM diplomats to find a way to settle a name dispute with Greece.

Nimetz hasn’t been able to get either side to budge for almost two decades and rarely even tries anymore but is going to take another shot at it in the wake of a more moderate FYROM having been elected, replacing hardliners.

He was scheduled to meet Adamantios Vasilakis and Vasko Naumovski on Nov. 20-21 but that’s been pushed back until Dec. 11-12 Brussels, said FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev who didn’t say if Nimetz will meet with him since it’s not up to the diplomats to decide what his country’s stance will be.

Nimetz, helped broker the 1995 deal that led to Greece’s northern neighbor being named FYROM until a permanent name could be agreed but the two countries have bickered over it since.

Zaev told reporters after meeting the visiting Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris, that time had come for FYROM and Greece to find a solution.

EU Ambassador to FYROM Samuel Zbogar told reporters he was optimistic there could be a solution although both sides have been at loggerheads since 1991.

“We share optimism that in general things are going well; reforms that we are expecting to see in the country are being implemented and we encourage the government to continue,” Zbogar told reporters in the usual diplomatic platitudes that say nothing.