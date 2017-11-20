Cypriot Minister Says Turkey “Criminal” Over Missing Persons

NICOSIA – With unity talks collapsed, Turkey’s refusal to reveal the fate of people missing after it unlawful 1974 invasion are “criminal and inhuman,” Cyprus’ Minister of Transport, Communication and Works Marios Demetriades said.

His comments came as he delivered a eulogy on Nov. 19 at the funeral service for the remains of one of those who had been missing, Loucas Adamou, although his government didn’t raise the issue during negotiations that failed to bring the island together again.

“Forty-three years have passed and we are still looking for the two-thirds of our missing persons during the Turkish invasion,” he said, noting that 1,000 people are still missing, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

He spoke of the lingering pain of the families and friends of the missing although the bi-communal Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus (CMP) was set up in 1981 and has worked to find some answers and uncover mass graves.

“Unfortunately, Turkey does not cooperate, despite the convictions of the European Court of Human Rights, where Ankara was found guilty for this crime,” he said, without adding why Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades didn’t press for answers or make it a condition of the unity talks.

“Today, we renew our commitment to the relatives of all missing persons in Cyprus that we will continue the struggle until there is full investigation into the fate of each and every one of our missing persons,” he promised without saying why it hadn’t been done during the more than four years the government has been in power.

Demetriades added that the government will continue to support the work done by the CMP. “The message we have to send today is that we must remain focused on the goal to give an end to the occupation and to reunite our country,” he said.

During and after the Turkish invasion, thousands of Greek Cypriots were arrested and detained in concentration camps in Cyprus by the Turkish army and by Turkish Cypriot paramilitary organizations acting under the instructions and responsibility of the Turkish army, the news agency said.

More than 2000 prisoners of war were illegally transferred to Turkey and detained in Turkish prisons, it was said, and some were never released and their fates remain unknown amid speculation they were kept secretly in prisons.

Hundreds of other Greek Cypriots, both soldiers and civilians disappeared in the areas under Turkish occupation and are still missing although the news agency said they were last seen alive.

The CMP was established, upon agreement between the leaders of the two communities, with the scope of exhuming, identifying and returning the remains of missing persons to their relatives.