Rebetiki Istoria Concert Wows Audience in Brooklyn (Video)

BROOKLYN – Robert Browning Associates and Lotus Music & Dance presented the New York debut of one of the oldest and most famous rebetika groups in Athens, Rebetiki Istoria, on Saturday, November 18 at Roulette in Downtown Brooklyn. Rebetiki Istoria (“rebetika history”) is a leading traditional group from Athens specializing in early-style rebetika, one of the oldest genres of Greek urban popular song.

Often called “the Greek blues,” the music expresses the hardship and joys of everyday life and deals with …