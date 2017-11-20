Tsipras Looks to Surplus to Help Flood Victims, Middle Class

ATHENS – Building a bigger-than-expected primary surplus by delaying paying bills, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is reportedly looking at using the excess to help flooding victims and handouts to the middle class similar to those he’s giving pensioners.

Anxious to turn around his plummeting in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises, the beleaguered Radical Left SYRIZA leader is trying to buy back voters, the major opposition New Democracy Conservatives said.

The primary surplus – which doesn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($382.42 billion) in three international bailouts, the cost of running cities, towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures – is expected to hit 3.1 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Kathimerini said, far ahead of the 1.75 percent expectation.

That means besides the 1.4 billion euros ($1.74 billion) he’s pledged to lower-income pensioners whose benefits he’s cutting far above that amount, he could have another 300-700 million euros ($351.97-$821.27 million) to give away.

While his government hasn’t done anything to stop overbuilding and unlawful construction blamed for deadly rain-induced flooding that killed 20 people west of Athens, he’s said to be looking at giving much of that to those affected.

But it was also reported that he wants to save some for middle-income taxpayers who are among those who will be hit with new taxes he agreed to with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) as part of a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($100.88 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept because it came with more austerity measures before he did both.

An undecided portion then would go to those in the 20,000-30,000 euro ($23,460-$35,200) bracket which Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos admitted were deliberately overtaxed to pay the holiday bonus for pensioners – and some of which might go back to them, a technique rivals said is paying with one hand and taking away with the other.

Tsipras though needs the okay from the Troika as his government is engaged in a third round of talks with them before more monies from the bailout can be disbursed.

Government announces relief measures for flood victims

The government has taken a series of relief measures for those affected by last week’s torrential rain in western Attica, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Monday, adding that a draft law is expected to be passed into law later in the day.

Tzanakopoulos underlined that the process to compensate households and businesses for damage caused by the extreme weather conditions will begin as soon as the damage is recorded.

He explained that there will be financial support for accommodation and food, as well as compensation for home appliances and professional equipment.

“All households that have suffered damage in the areas of western Attica will receive 5,000 euros in emergency aid, while companies will receive 8,000 euros,” he stressed.

The same measures will also apply for flood victims on the islands of Symi and Samothrace, as well as in the area of Aghia in Larissa and the coast of Katerini.