Gennimata Elected to Lead New Center-Left Party

ATHENS – Effectively ending the once-dominant PASOK Socialist party that fell out of favor after backing harsh austerity measures, Fofi Gennimata – who ran its leftover aftermath called Democratic Alignment – won a runoff election Nov. 19 to head a new center-left group that will try to restore some semblance of political relevancy.

The soft-spoken Gennimata, 53, who was unable to raise the presence of Democratic Alignment, is the daughter of Giorgos Gennimatas, one of the founding members of PASOK that began in 1974 under Andreas Papandreou, who became Premier and lifted the lives of pensioners with more benefits that ironically were cut with the consent of PASOK when his son, George, was elected in 2009 with 44 percent of the vote and imposed austerity measures to get an international bailout.

Gennimata was an easy winner in the vote to create a new party that will bring in the centrist To Potami and the Democratic Left (DIMAR), which also served in a coalition with New Democracy and PASOK before leaving and has since nearly vanished after also supporting austerity.

She got 57 percent of the vote to 43 percent for former PASOK Secretary Nikos Androulakis but the 156,000 votes cast were 54,500 fewer than a first round, showing a level of disenchantment that the same old faces would dominate a new party that even combined has only 25 seats in the 300-member Parliament and hovers under 7 percent in polls.

Election organizing committee head Nikos Alivizatos reported a 26 percent abstention rate but said he was delighted with the turnout despite the big dropoff. He said Gennimata won all regions of Greece where the party was represented except Crete.

“I wish to thank from the bottom of my heart the thousands of progressive citizens who for a second time had a resounding presence at the process. They have therefore given a huge push to the new, single entity, toward a big winning party now. I am fully aware of the clear mandate the citizens have given us. From tomorrow we will all work together to meet their expectations,” stated Gennimata after being confirmed as the winner.

Gennimata has said she is planning to call a founding conference for the new party in 2018.



