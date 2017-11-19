SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos Speaks at The World Today (Video)

LONDON – The SNF Co-President, Mr. Andreas Dracopoulos, provided an interview at the monthly global affairs magazine The World Today on the role of philanthropy in today’s society, as part of his recent visit to Chatham House – Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Mr. Dracopoulos noted, among others, “We need more common sense, we need more ethics and all of that can actually create the environment to be more optimistic. There is a lot to improve and I think when you are in a leadership position you have to be responsible and part of your responsibility and your accountability is to give it all you have to create a better environment.”

The same day Mr. Dracopoulos had participated in the panel discussion entitled “Exiting the Echo Chamber.” The panel participants addressed the current era of “polemicized politics, disengagement, and distrust of media” and examined ways to re-engage the public in productive discourse as well as to overcome political polarization.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has supported a variety of research programs at Chatham House. Most recently, the SNF provided lead support for the expansion and renovation of Chatham House’s ground floor, which has since been named The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Floor. Furthermore, the SNF supports the Academy Stavros Niarchos Foundation Fellowship, which is open to Greek citizens and the Greek diaspora to spend 10 months in London as Academy Fellows, within Chatham House’s Academy for Leadership in International Affairs.