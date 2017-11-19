Greece Has Sew Production Model, Says Econ Min Papadimitriou

“Greece has passed into another production model in comparison with the previous years with aim the production of high added value services and commodities” said Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou in an interview with Ethnos newspaper on Sunday.

He said that in the last period the Greek entrepreneurs are not afraid to proceed to large investment plans while the foreign investors are interested in the sectors of energy, tourism, infrastructures and real estate.

The aim, said Papadimitriou, is a bill to be voted by the end of year on the operation of a Development Bank ‘We believe that this organisation will be ready to start operating by the end of the second half of 2018″ he said.

Referring to the house auctions, he underlined that the government has committed there will be no first home auctions with value up to 300,000 euros”.