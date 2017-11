An agitated John entered Dixon’s that Sunday. Dimos, first to notice, asked him, “What’s wrong, friend?” “My house was broken into two days ago while Penelopi and I went to the movies.”

“That’s terrible!” exclaimed Kipreos. “What did they take?” Settling down in his seat, he told them, “My wife’s watchand a pair of earrings, the T.V. and some cash I had on the bureau – about $50. The cops took finger prints, went around the neighborhood asking questions – nothing …