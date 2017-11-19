TNH’s 20 Tumultuous Years in Greece: Riots, Tear Gas, Crises – But Hope Abounds

As Bob Seger famously sang about the passage of time: “Twenty years. Where’d they go? Twenty years, I don’t know.”

Greece in 1997 was far removed from the economic crisis that it was building toward as successive governments used the country for their own good, going on wild spending binges, packing public payrolls with patronage hires in return for votes, preparing for entrance into the Eurozone that critics said would be its undoing because it was built on fiscal lies.

The usual internecine battles were raging between political parties as the Ancient Greek curse of zeelevounai, deep jealousy and enmity mixed with a bit of Schadenfreude, continued to confound any hopes the common good would prevail so nothing has really changed from then to today.

The one constant has been the indelible imprimatur of The National Herald, there then and there now, covering Greece as the paper of record for the Diaspora which can otherwise only watch from afar at the seemingly endless struggles, power plays, and torrents of trouble piled up by an unrelenting avarice – it seems everybody is on the take in some way.

TNH has brought, for the last 7 ½ years, a daily journal online, and weekly in print, not just a Googleish summary of the news of Greece but by being there in the front lines, ducking tear gas, talking to newsmakers, interpreting the events in a way that provides background, interpretation and context. TNH explains the why of what is happening.

It has seemed in the long and strange journey it’s been from 1997-2017 that there was only grim news and weariness to report but there were stories of courage, decency and goodness too: Greek fishermen, stepping into the void left by the callous and careless governments of their own country and the European Union, which abandoned refugees and migrants to die on the seas, brought their own boats to help those wanting to land on the shores of a country where they – as did generations of Greeks who went to the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries – hoped to find a better life.

Young people – those who hadn’t fled the country in search of work or where pushed out by governments which didn’t give a damn – continued to be the beacon and guiding light, pushing through adversity, working to create companies, trying to – as was the ancient code of their predecessors – leave a better city and country than they found.

In 1997, Costas Karamanlis, nephew of a former longtime Greek Prime Minister, took over the New Democracy Conservatives and would engage in a tug o’ war with PASOK Socialist leader and Premier Costas Simitis, setting the stage for two decades of economic and political warfare that would see the two parties exchange blows and governments until a young false rebel named Alexis Tsipras, leader of the Radical Left SYRIZA, came to power in 2015 on promises to change Greece, undo the damage he said the mainstream parties caused, and bring a Leftist revolution across Europe while undoing harsh austerity measures demanded by international creditors in return for 326 billion euros ($386 billion) in three bailouts.

He, of course, failed at everything because it was the math that did him in, but the story of Modern Greece exemplified again all the flaws seen by Ancient Greek philosophers and playwrights who knew the human condition better than did politicians.

The story of Greece’s last 20 years wasn’t just limited to Greece even with deadly riots in 2010 when three innocent bank workers, including a pregnant woman, were killed by Molotov Cocktails thrown into their workplace by cowardly anarchists who ran away and hid in the dark.

Then came seven more years of more than 20,000 protests, demonstrations and riots, none as bad though as the 2008 wildness when 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos was killed by two special police officers during a protest in the anarchist hotbed of Exarchia in Athens, setting off a firestorm of angry retaliation and firebombs. TNH was there too.

Then there were the refugees: thousands and thousands and thousands of them unleashed on Greek islands by Turkey, which allowed human traffickers to operate the last few years, despite a suspended swap agreement with the EU. It was, next to the nearly-collapsing economy and austerity, the biggest crisis Greece had to face and produced reams of tragic stories.

There was also the unforgettable spectacle of the 2004 Olympics in Athens, returning to their homeland in a two-week triumph of sport, marred by the scandal surrounding two Olympic heroes who fell out of grace after it was said they faked a motorcycle accident to avoid drug testing. When the Olympics ended, the structures built for them fell into disrepair and neglect, a symbol some said, of the overspending that exemplified Greece.

There were scandals piled on scandals: Akis Tsochatzopoulos, a former defense minister sentenced to 20 years in jail for stealing millions from defense contracts only to be let out because he said his health was failing, only to been eating spaghetti lobster by the seaside.

Banks were used as free ATMS by the rich and businesses and political parties who didn’t have to pay what they took out in bad loans, leaving honest people who couldn’t pay because of austerity to be hounded to pay what they owed, uncovered by political protection.

There was tension as always with Turkey, which continued to violate Greek air space with fighter jets and Greek waters with warships. The name game with FYROM went on and on and on with no end even though it even predated the last 20 years of Greece.

The 1999 Athens earthquake killed 143 people and brought stories of terror and resilience. That same year, Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan was seized by Turkish security forces from the Greek embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, where he had sought refuge, humiliating Greece.

In 2000, Britain’s military attaché in Greece, Brig. Stephen Saunders, was assassinated by terrorists of the November 17 group on June 8 while he was driving to work and the Express Samina, one of the oldest ferries still in service in the Aegean Sea, sank after hitting a reef off the island of Paros. At least 80 people were killed in Greece’s worst maritime accident in over 30 years.

In 2002, the suspected leader and members of the November 17 terror group were tracked down and arrested and convicted the next year.

In 2004, the European Commission issued a formal warning after Greece was found to have falsified budget deficit data in run-up to joining Eurozone but there were no penalties. In 2006, Greek and Turkish fighter planes crashed into the Aegean after colliding in mid-air, a fear driven by Turkish violations that lead to mock dogfights.

In 2007, the worst wildfires in Greek history killed 84 people and scarred the country, destroying millions of olive trees with a number of fires believed set so developers could build on the land which would have been barred as woodland.

In 2008, the Acropolis Museum opened with a lavish ceremony but didn’t succeed in getting the British Museum to return the stolen Parthenon Marbles. in 2008 with a lavish ceremony.

PASOK leader George Papandreou came to power in 2009 after saying “The money is there,” only a year later to beg for international aid after finding out it wasn’t, triggering an economic and austerity crisis still biting today.

The rest, as they say, is history.