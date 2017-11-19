Our Everyday Greek: This November We Explain in Greek Thanksgiving Day

Maria (M) from the United States explains on the phone to Eleni (E), her cousin in Greece, what is Thanksgiving Day.
DIALOGUE
Greek phrase Pronunciation Meaning
E: Τιείναι TEE EEne What is
η Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών; EEiMEraTONefharistiON? Thanksgiving Day?
M: Ευχαριστούμε το Θεό efhariSTOOme TO theO We thank God
για τα καλά yiA TA kaLA for the goods
πουέχουμε. POO Ehoome. we have.
E: Είναι αργία; EEnearYEEa? Is it a holiday?
Μ: Ναι, δενδουλεύουμε. NE, DEN dooLEvoome. Yes, wedon’twork.
Δεν έχουμε σχολείο. DEN Ehoome shoLEEo. We don’t have school.
Τρώμε όλοι μαζί, TROme Oli maZEE, We eat all together,
οι φίλοι EEFEEli friends
και οι συγγενείς. KE EE sigeNEES. and relatives.
Ε: Τι τρώτε; TEETROte? What do you eat?
Μ: Τρώμε γαλοπούλα, TROme galoPOOla, We eat turkey,
γλυκοπατάτες ylikopaTAtes sweet potatoes
καικολοκυθόπιτα. KE kolokiTHOpita. and pumpkin pie.
BASIC VOCABULARY
Greek word Pronunciation Meaning
ηημέρα / μέρα EE iMEra / MEra day
ηευχαριστία EE efhariSTEEa Thankfulness
τωνΕυχαριστιών TOn efharistiON Thanksgiving
(εγώ) ευχαριστώ (eYO) efhariSTO (I) thank
Σεευχαριστώ SE efhariSTO I thank you
Εμείςευχαριστούμε eMEES efhariSTOOme we thank
οΘεός O theOS God (nominative)
τοΘεό TO theO God (Accusative)
τακαλά TA kaLA the goods
που POO that, which
εμείςέχουμε eMEES Ehoome we have
είναι EEne is
αργία aRYEEa holiday
δεν DEN not
εγώδουλεύω eYO dooLEvo I work
εμείςδουλεύουμε eMEES dooLEvoome we work
δενέχουμε DEN Ehoome we don’t have
τοσχολείο TO shoLEEo school
εγώτρώω eYO TROo I eat
εσύτρώς eSEE TROS you eat
εμείςτρώμε eMEES TROme we eat
εσείςτρώτε eSEES TROte you eat
όλοι Oli all
μαζί maZEE together
οιφίλοι EE FEEli friends
οισυγγενείς EE sigeNEES relatives
ηγαλοπούλα EE yaloPOOla turkey
τογλυκό TO yliKO the sweet
οιπατάτες EE paTAtes potatoes
οιγλυκοπατάτες EE ylikopaTAtes sweet potatoes
ηκολοκύθα EE koloKEEtha pumpkin
ηκολοκυθόπιτα EE kokoliTHOpita pumpkin pie
GREEK WORDS IN ENGLISH
Ευχαριστώ means I thank you. From this verb derives the noun ηευχαριστία, which means the thankfulness. Ευχαριστία is a compound word from the ancient Greek ευ, which means good and χάρις, which means favor, blessing. In English the noun ηχάριςis found in the word charisma.
In English the word Θεόςis found in the words theo+logy = talking, studying about God, and theocracy = domination of the Church.
Οσυγγενής / οισυγγενείς is a compound word from συν-, syn-, which means plus, together and τογένος, race, family of origin. The proverb syn- is found in English words as synchronization, which means together in time, at the same time. The Greek word γένοςis found in nouns as genealogy (ηγενεαλογία), generation, gene, generic.
The word γλυκό= sweet is found in English words as glycerin, glycose.
EXERCISE
Try to match the Greek words with their translation in English.
What do you do on Thanksgiving Day?
Την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών:
- Εμείςτρώμεγαλοπούλα. We don’t have school.
- Εμείςτρώμεκολοκυθόπιτα. Do you eat sweet potatoes?
- Εσείςτρώτεγλυκοπατάτες; We don’t work.
- Εμείς δεν δουλεύουμε. Weeatpumpkinpie.
- Εμείς δεν έχουμε σχολείο. Weeatturkey.
Whom do you thank?
1.ΕυχαριστώτοΘεό. 1. IthankEleni.
- Ευχαριστώ τη μαμά μου. 2. Ithankyou.
- Ευχαριστώ τη φίλη μου. 3. IthankGod.
- ΕυχαριστώτοΓιώργο. 4. I thank my friend.
- Σεευχαριστώ. 5. I thank my mom.
PRONUNCIATION KEY
i (ill), ee (beer), e (ever), o (organ), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.