Our Everyday Greek: This November We Explain in Greek Thanksgiving Day

By Dimitra Pontoporou November 19, 2017

Maria (M) from the United States explains on the phone to Eleni (E), her cousin in Greece, what is Thanksgiving Day.

DIALOGUE

Greek phrase            Pronunciation          Meaning

E: Τιείναι        TEE EEne     What is

η Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών; EEiMEraTONefharistiON? Thanksgiving Day?

M: Ευχαριστούμε το Θεό       efhariSTOOme TO theO     We thank God

για τα καλά       yiA TA kaLA  for the goods

πουέχουμε.    POO Ehoome.          we have.

E: Είναι αργία;           EEnearYEEa?          Is it a holiday?

Μ: Ναι, δενδουλεύουμε.      NE, DEN dooLEvoome.      Yes, wedon’twork.

Δεν έχουμε σχολείο. DEN Ehoome shoLEEo.    We don’t have school.

Τρώμε όλοι μαζί,         TROme Oli maZEE, We eat all together,

οι φίλοι                       EEFEEli         friends

και οι συγγενείς.       KE EE sigeNEES.   and relatives.

Ε: Τι τρώτε;    TEETROte?   What do you eat?

Μ: Τρώμε γαλοπούλα,          TROme galoPOOla, We eat turkey,

γλυκοπατάτες            ylikopaTAtes sweet potatoes

καικολοκυθόπιτα.     KE kolokiTHOpita.   and pumpkin pie.

BASIC VOCABULARY

Greek word    Pronunciation          Meaning

ηημέρα / μέρα            EE iMEra / MEra day

ηευχαριστία   EE efhariSTEEa      Thankfulness

τωνΕυχαριστιών       TOn efharistiON Thanksgiving

(εγώ) ευχαριστώ       (eYO) efhariSTO                  (I) thank

Σεευχαριστώ SE efhariSTO           I thank you

Εμείςευχαριστούμε  eMEES efhariSTOOme      we thank

οΘεός O theOS         God (nominative)

τοΘεό TO theO         God (Accusative)

τακαλά            TA kaLA                     the goods

που     POO   that, which

εμείςέχουμε   eMEES Ehoome      we have

είναι    EEne  is

αργία  aRYEEa        holiday

δεν DEN        not

εγώδουλεύω eYO dooLEvo           I work

εμείςδουλεύουμε      eMEES dooLEvoome          we work

δενέχουμε      DEN Ehoome           we don’t have

τοσχολείο       TO shoLEEo school

εγώτρώω       eYO TROo     I eat

εσύτρώς         eSEE TROS  you eat

εμείςτρώμε    eMEES TROme        we eat

εσείςτρώτε     eSEES TROte          you eat

όλοι     Oli       all

μαζί     maZEE           together

οιφίλοι                        EE FEEli        friends

οισυγγενείς    EE sigeNEES           relatives

ηγαλοπούλα  EE yaloPOOla          turkey

τογλυκό          TO yliKO        the sweet

οιπατάτες       EE paTAtes   potatoes

οιγλυκοπατάτες        EE ylikopaTAtes       sweet potatoes

ηκολοκύθα     EE koloKEEtha        pumpkin

ηκολοκυθόπιτα         EE kokoliTHOpita    pumpkin pie

GREEK WORDS IN ENGLISH

Ευχαριστώ means I thank you. From this verb derives the noun ηευχαριστία, which means the thankfulness. Ευχαριστία is a compound word from the ancient Greek ευ, which means good and χάρις, which means favor, blessing. In English the noun ηχάριςis found in the word charisma.

In English the word Θεόςis found in the words theo+logy = talking, studying about God, and theocracy = domination of the Church.

Οσυγγενής / οισυγγενείς is a compound word from συν-, syn-, which means plus, together and τογένος, race, family of origin. The proverb syn- is found in English words as synchronization, which means together in time, at the same time. The Greek word γένοςis found in nouns as genealogy (ηγενεαλογία), generation, gene, generic.

The word γλυκό= sweet is found in English words as glycerin, glycose.

EXERCISE

Try to match the Greek words with their translation in English.

What do you do on Thanksgiving Day?

Την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών:

  1. Εμείςτρώμεγαλοπούλα. We don’t have school.
  2. Εμείςτρώμεκολοκυθόπιτα. Do you eat sweet potatoes?
  3. Εσείςτρώτεγλυκοπατάτες; We don’t work.
  4. Εμείς δεν δουλεύουμε. Weeatpumpkinpie.
  5. Εμείς δεν έχουμε σχολείο. Weeatturkey.

Whom do you thank?

1.ΕυχαριστώτοΘεό. 1. IthankEleni.

  1. Ευχαριστώ τη μαμά μου. 2. Ithankyou.
  2. Ευχαριστώ τη φίλη μου. 3. IthankGod.
  3. ΕυχαριστώτοΓιώργο. 4. I thank my friend.
  4. Σεευχαριστώ. 5. I thank my mom.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (ill), ee (beer), e (ever), o (organ), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.