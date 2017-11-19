Our Everyday Greek: This November We Explain in Greek Thanksgiving Day

Maria (M) from the United States explains on the phone to Eleni (E), her cousin in Greece, what is Thanksgiving Day.

DIALOGUE

Greek phrase Pronunciation Meaning

E: Τιείναι TEE EEne What is

η Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών; EEiMEraTONefharistiON? Thanksgiving Day?

M: Ευχαριστούμε το Θεό efhariSTOOme TO theO We thank God

για τα καλά yiA TA kaLA for the goods

πουέχουμε. POO Ehoome. we have.

E: Είναι αργία; EEnearYEEa? Is it a holiday?

Μ: Ναι, δενδουλεύουμε. NE, DEN dooLEvoome. Yes, wedon’twork.

Δεν έχουμε σχολείο. DEN Ehoome shoLEEo. We don’t have school.

Τρώμε όλοι μαζί, TROme Oli maZEE, We eat all together,

οι φίλοι EEFEEli friends

και οι συγγενείς. KE EE sigeNEES. and relatives.

Ε: Τι τρώτε; TEETROte? What do you eat?

Μ: Τρώμε γαλοπούλα, TROme galoPOOla, We eat turkey,

γλυκοπατάτες ylikopaTAtes sweet potatoes

καικολοκυθόπιτα. KE kolokiTHOpita. and pumpkin pie.

BASIC VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

ηημέρα / μέρα EE iMEra / MEra day

ηευχαριστία EE efhariSTEEa Thankfulness

τωνΕυχαριστιών TOn efharistiON Thanksgiving

(εγώ) ευχαριστώ (eYO) efhariSTO (I) thank

Σεευχαριστώ SE efhariSTO I thank you

Εμείςευχαριστούμε eMEES efhariSTOOme we thank

οΘεός O theOS God (nominative)

τοΘεό TO theO God (Accusative)

τακαλά TA kaLA the goods

που POO that, which

εμείςέχουμε eMEES Ehoome we have

είναι EEne is

αργία aRYEEa holiday

δεν DEN not

εγώδουλεύω eYO dooLEvo I work

εμείςδουλεύουμε eMEES dooLEvoome we work

δενέχουμε DEN Ehoome we don’t have

τοσχολείο TO shoLEEo school

εγώτρώω eYO TROo I eat

εσύτρώς eSEE TROS you eat

εμείςτρώμε eMEES TROme we eat

εσείςτρώτε eSEES TROte you eat

όλοι Oli all

μαζί maZEE together

οιφίλοι EE FEEli friends

οισυγγενείς EE sigeNEES relatives

ηγαλοπούλα EE yaloPOOla turkey

τογλυκό TO yliKO the sweet

οιπατάτες EE paTAtes potatoes

οιγλυκοπατάτες EE ylikopaTAtes sweet potatoes

ηκολοκύθα EE koloKEEtha pumpkin

ηκολοκυθόπιτα EE kokoliTHOpita pumpkin pie

GREEK WORDS IN ENGLISH

Ευχαριστώ means I thank you. From this verb derives the noun ηευχαριστία, which means the thankfulness. Ευχαριστία is a compound word from the ancient Greek ευ, which means good and χάρις, which means favor, blessing. In English the noun ηχάριςis found in the word charisma.

In English the word Θεόςis found in the words theo+logy = talking, studying about God, and theocracy = domination of the Church.

Οσυγγενής / οισυγγενείς is a compound word from συν-, syn-, which means plus, together and τογένος, race, family of origin. The proverb syn- is found in English words as synchronization, which means together in time, at the same time. The Greek word γένοςis found in nouns as genealogy (ηγενεαλογία), generation, gene, generic.

The word γλυκό= sweet is found in English words as glycerin, glycose.

EXERCISE

Try to match the Greek words with their translation in English.

What do you do on Thanksgiving Day?

Την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών:

Εμείςτρώμεγαλοπούλα. We don’t have school. Εμείςτρώμεκολοκυθόπιτα. Do you eat sweet potatoes? Εσείςτρώτεγλυκοπατάτες; We don’t work. Εμείς δεν δουλεύουμε. Weeatpumpkinpie. Εμείς δεν έχουμε σχολείο. Weeatturkey.

Whom do you thank?

1.ΕυχαριστώτοΘεό. 1. IthankEleni.

Ευχαριστώ τη μαμά μου. 2. Ithankyou. Ευχαριστώ τη φίλη μου. 3. IthankGod. ΕυχαριστώτοΓιώργο. 4. I thank my friend. Σεευχαριστώ. 5. I thank my mom.

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (ill), ee (beer), e (ever), o (organ), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.