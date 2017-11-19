Woman Injured in Exarchia Admitted to ICU in Serious Condition

ATHENS – The woman injured by a flare during clashes between rioters and police in Exarchia has been admitted to an Evangelismos hospital intensive-care unit and her condition is considered serious, hospital authorities announced on Saturday.

The woman was rushed to the hospital on Friday night, where she underwent surgery for an injury to her knee. The woman has been identified a lawyer who was talking to photojournalists at the corner of Notara and Kountourioti streets. The flare is believed to have been fired with an improvised flare tube.

In an announcement condemning the attack, the SYRIZA party on Saturday expressed its support for the victim and wished her a speedy recovery, while expressing horror at the “blind attack” against her. “Such actions typify only fascist and criminal practices and have absolutely nothing to do with social protests or any kind of movement and are fully condemned,” the announcement said.