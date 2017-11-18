Tsipras Wants EU Aid for Fatal Floods Aftermath

ATHENS – With fingers being pointed over who’s to blame for deadly floods that killed 16 people in Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he will ask the European Union for aid to deal with the clean-up, with several municipalities west of the capital city bearing the brunt of heavy rains.

On the sidelines of Friday’s EU Social Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth in Gothenburg, Sweden, Tsipras said that he plans to ask for assistance but said it could be slow in coming because, “We must take into consideration the difficulties of European bureaucracy,” according to Kathimerini. He didn’t say how much money or what other aid he wanted.

“We must first try and help our people with our own strengths,” he said, as he promised to stop shoddy construction and unlawful buildings that have been blamed for causing a rain run-off that was unabated to become deadly floods, although the government has allowed them if a fee is paid to gain money during a crushing economic crisis.

The disaster has left people homeless with colder weather and more severe conditions approaching and the response slow, as it has been to a refugee crisis that has seen people living in tents for up to two years on Greek islands as winter is coming on.

Speaking to left-wing radio station To Kokkino, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the government is trying to determine what to do but doesn’t have a plan yet to repair damage and compensate victims.

“The repair of damage and the compensation of victims is a commitment of the premier and as soon as we assess the damage we will make the appropriate announcements,” he said without saying when that would happen as dozens of crews from the regional government and the fire service were helping restore water infrastructure and repair destroyed roads in the devastated areas, centered on the town of Mandra.

Crews were also trying to clear streets of the some 500 cars, and dozens of trucks and buses that were destroyed.