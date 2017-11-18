Anarchist Raid on Defense Ministry Stirs Security Fears

ATHENS – An embarrassing break-in of Greece’s Defense Ministry grounds by an anarchist group that’s been raiding targets with impunity is raising worries that no building in the country is safe and that the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA has no interest in stopping them.

The group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) previously got onto the grounds of the Parliament but storming into a ministry charged with protecting the country from foreign enemies set off ridicule of the government, including SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) – whose leader, Panos Kammenos is the Defense Minister and was caught unawares.

A group of around 20 people, who took a video of their assault on the ministry and posted it on social media – breached security at the gate and ran toward the ministry building, scattering fliers bearing anti-government and anti-austerity slogans in their wake.

Security guards stopped them before they reached the marble steps leading up to the ministry and ministry authorities informed the police but no one was caught or detained and by the time police got there the anarchists had gotten away again, as they have every time, apart from the Parliament incident where the Speaker, from SYRIZA – which is riddled with terrorist and anarchist sympathizers – wouldn’t press charges against them.

Police said since the Defense Ministry has guards and weapons that the protesters should have been held by them and then handed them over to authorities.

Kammenos, speaking from Canada, where he was attending a summit with peers from United Nations countries, called for those responsible for the security breach to be promptly identified and punished but offered no reason why security was so lax.

The chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, ordered an internal investigation into the incident.

Rouvikonas has been pillaging and vandalizing at will over the last few years, running amok in attacking financial agencies, media groups, politicians, government buildings and SYRIZA after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises and whacked workers, pensioners and the poor with more brutal measures while letting politicians, the rich and tax cheats escape the country’s financial crisis.

Untouched by police, the group has been emboldened and stepped up attacks, leading critics to say Tsipras, trying to bolster his leftist revolutionary credentials after surrendering the the country’s international lenders and capitalists, has looked the other way and not ordered a crackdown.

The main conservative opposition New Democracy described the security breach as “the epitome of a government’s humiliation,” and added: “There is no longer any point in making another appeal for the self-evident,” mocking the government.