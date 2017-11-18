German Paper Says Touted Greek Recovery An Illusion

While Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras says he’s brought Greece to recovery – ironically by reneging on anti-austerity measures he promised to reverse- the German business daily Handelsblatt said it’s mostly a mirage.

The paper said while there’s been some improvement in the economy after three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($384.4 billion) that the touted comeback after more than 7 ½ years of crisis is what it called a “deceptive Greek recovery” that’s not what he has claimed.

The paper said that the debt load indeed is too much and can’t be paid back to the lenders, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM).

“Greece has received, since 2010, economic aid of up to nearly 256 billion euros in order to avoid bankruptcy. This sum corresponds nearly to the money received by Portugal, Ireland, Cyprus and Spain together. Yet the crisis has not, in any case, been overcome.

Despite the fact that the (Greek) economy is again growing, it is uncertain how Greece will be able to repay its debts,” Handelsblatt wrote.

The paper also noted a mountain of bad loans held by banks, which amounts to half their holdings as Greeks buried by big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings can’t afford to pay their mortgages, credit cards and loans.