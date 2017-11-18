Austerity Measures Will Eat Up Greek Pensioner’s Holiday Bonus

ATHENS – What SYRIZA Giveth, SYRIZA Taketh Away.

That’s the case with holiday bonuses that for a second straight year will be given low-income pensioners, with the amounts they receive far less than the cuts to their benefits that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed to with international lenders and as new austerity measures and taxes being implemented next year will wipe out their so-called social dividend.

Tsipras, who came to office in 2015 on vows to reverse pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, instead doubled down on them on orders of the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to get a third bailout, this one for 86 billion euros ($101.41 billion) he sought and accepted after saying he would do neither.

It will get worse in 2018 when additional brutal conditions costing 1.9 billion euros ($2.24 billion) will kick in, following this year’s avalanche of tax hikes that backfired, driving down expected revenues and driving up tax evasion.

Next year the primary budget surplus will have to rise to 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), requiring more spending cuts, with pensioners on the firing line as politicians, the rich and tax cheats have largely escaped a crushing more than 7 ½-year long economic crisis.

If fiscal goals aren’t met that could also trigger an automatic cutter, piling up the misery for those affected.

Retirees on low pensions will effectively have to return the handout they get in late December at the end of January, as the cost of pension interventions according to the midterm fiscal strategy plan amounts to 660 million euros ($778.24 million), Kathimerini said, as it’s 60 million euros short ($70.75 million) short of the 720 million euros ($849 million) Tsipras has promised as he attempts to reverse his free-fall in polls.

Plans for next year provide for the further salary cuts for public workers, pensioners and family benefits and the end of the handout to most low-income pensioners (EKAS).

Freelance professionals, who’ve been required to pre-pay taxes without knowing their income, will be hit with more social security fees based on their incomes and 2017 contributions to the fund for their retirement.