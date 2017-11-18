Olive You Event at Mykonos Blue Promotes Snack Food Potential

NEW YORK – Greeks everywhere enjoy olives in one form or another at almost every meal. From grabbing a couple of olives in the morning as part of their breakfast, to snacks throughout the day, and as an accompaniment to lunch and dinner, olives are a flavorful and healthful part of the Mediterranean diet. Olive You, an event promoting Europe’s finest table olives, was held at Mykonos Blue in New York City on Thursday, November 16 and featured the olive’s …