Angie Papadakis, Former Woman of the Year, Was 81

Angeline (Angie) Lampas Papadakis December 26, 1925 – November 9, 2017

Angie Papadakis was born to Greek immigrant parents on December 26th, 1925, in Enid, Oklahoma, where her parents John and Alexandra Lampas had settled in the early twentieth century. They moved to Los Angeles in 1930, and most of Angie’s early years were spent growing up in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles. Angie was an excellent student at Dorsey High School and was able to complete her studies in 2 ½ years. Although she had scholarships to attend USC, UCLA, Occidental and Stanford Universities, her destiny being a girl in a traditional Greek family was to marry and raise a family. After graduation, instead of going on to college, Angie went to work for the U.S. Office of Price Administration (OPA) as a secretary and ended up running the organization during her boss’s long absences.

Angie married Ernest “Tom” Papadakis on September 7, 1946 and the newlyweds settled in San Pedro. They raised three sons Nick, John, and Tom and as they grew Angie became active in the PTA, the Salvation Army, and the Friday Morning Club. She was also the consummate Greek wife and mother for all her activities needed to be planned so she could be home by 5 pm to feed her family. Angie and Tom’s marriage lasted 58 years until Tom’s passing in 2005.

While Angie’s first priority was taking care of her family’s needs, she developed a career outside her household duties to satisfy her creative spirit. For over three decades her one-liners were printed in numerous publications, including the Daily Breeze. She was also an award-winning humorist, writing scripts for cartoonists, featured in such well-known publications as Cosmopolitan, Playboy, and Readers Digest. For television Angie provided gags for Phyllis Diller, Johnny Carson, Bob Hope, and Groucho Marx.

Angie’s community service began in earnest in 1963 when she became the director and secretary of the Los Angeles County Lung Association Board. She became a professional public speaker, addressing clubs, organizations and business conventions as a keynote speaker, speaking throughout the State of California and all the Western states. Angie served four terms on the Los Angeles County Board of Education beginning in 1978. She served both as vice-president and president, before being appointed to the California State Board of Education in 1983.

Her civic minded persona had her appointed to many boards and commissions throughout the years. Some of her appointments included the: Los Angeles Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Executive Board, 1978; Los Angeles Citizens Advisory Commission, 1979, Los Angeles County Board of Education, 1978-1982, 2002-2010; Director of United Way, Inc.; Chairman of the Harbor Round Table Against Youth Violence; Commissioner with the Department of Public Social Service – LA County; California State Little Hoover Commission, 1989-2000. She was also the founder and director of the Los Angeles Harbor Area Gang Alternative Program (GAP).

Angie Papadakis was awarded numerous honors and commendations, including: Woman of the Year, 2007 by the LA County Commission; Woman of the Year for the 51st Assembly District; Salvation Army Sage of the Year; Boy Scouts Citizen of the Year; Long Beach City College Senior Citizen of the Year; and the “Amicus Collegii” Award from Los Angeles Harbor College.

Papadakis leaves ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is one of those rare people who was loved and admired by all. Her life will inevitably be measured by the powerful impact she had on the lives of others. It is a life well-lived. May her memory be eternal.

Trisagion services will be held Sunday, November 19 at 5 pm. Funeral services Monday, November 20 at 10:30 am. Both services will be held at St. Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, Redondo Beach. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Katherine’s Building Fund.

(From the Daily Breeze, published on Nov. 16)