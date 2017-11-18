Discovery of New Bodies Raises Death Toll from West Attica Floods

ATHENS – The body of a man discovered inside a warehouse near the Mandra municipality vehicle depot has raised the death toll from the devastating flash floods in west Attica to at least 17, the fire brigade said on Saturday.

Talking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), a fire brigade spokesman said that the operation to recover the dead man’s body was taking place with extreme caution due to a serious propane leak in the vicinity of the warehouse.

Meanwhile, the coast guard reported the discovery of the bodies of two dead men in the bay of Elefsina. The bodies have been retrieved and taken to the Thriasio Hospital in an ambulance.

Greater Larissa areas affected by floods and mudslides

A storm at the Stomio coastal town in greater Larissa, central Greece, flooded homes, destroyed roads, and damaged sections of the port midday on Friday.

A woman was rescued by the Fire Brigade from a flooded sheep-holding facility and a man was pulled out of the current by local residents.

Water came down in torrents from the mountain to the coastal road, flooding Stomio, the head of civil protection for the greater Larissa area, Christos Karabouzis said. He added that the regional director has requested that a state of emergency be declared for all coastal areas in the town of Agia, a fruit-producing area of Greece.

Other phenomena in the area included flooded rivers and mudslides, according to the deputy mayor of the area, Vassilis Letsios, who spoke to ANA.

Agia is responsible for 20% of the Greek apple production, according to the town’s online site.