New Democracy, Potami Criticise New Rouvikonas Incident

ATHENS – The storming of the ministry of defence by the self-proclaimed anarchist group Rouvikonas is a humiliation for the government New Democracy said on Friday, responding to news that the group marched in and threw leaflets expressing support for the Palestinians.

“Today’s new storming of the Pentagon (Defence Ministry) by Rouvikonas will undoubtedly be taught in the future as the height of the government’s humiliation. Making a new call for the self-evident seems pointless,” the party said.

Potami criticized the security breach at the ministry saying that the group’s next move might as well be to storm the prime minister’s office -Maximos Mansion.

“After the Parliament and the embassies, now they stormed the ministry of defence. Next, they’ll go to Maximos Mansion for a coffee with Mr. Tsipras,” the party said.