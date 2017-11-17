Daniel Mendelsohn Talks about An Odyssey at NYPL Event

NEW YORK – Award-winning memoirist, critic, and translator Daniel Mendelsohn spoke about his latest book, a memoir entitled An Odyssey: A Father, a Son, and an Epic, at the New York Public Library (NYPL) Stephen A. Schwarzman Building in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, November 15. The NYPL Live event featured Mendelsohn in conversation with New Yorker staff writer Rebecca Mead about the fascinating memoir.

The book recounts how Mendelsohn’s 81-year-old father enrolled in the undergraduate Odyssey seminar his son teaches at Bard College, and the two found themselves on an adventure as profoundly emotional as it was intellectual. Arguing over Homer’s classic in the classroom and then recreating Odysseus’ voyages in an unforgettable Mediterranean journey, the scientist father attempts to appreciate the path of his writer/classicist son, while the son gradually uncovers long-buried secrets that explain his difficult parent.

Trained as a classicist at the University of Virginia and Princeton, Mendelsohn is perhaps best known to the Greek community for his two-volume translation of the poetry of C. P. Cavafy, which included the first English translation of the poet’s “Unfinished Poems.” He noted that his latest book was not difficult to write, but that he struggled with the narrative structure.

Mendelsohn said he had to “think Homerically” to figure out how to tell this extraordinary story, noting that Homer’s Odyssey does not follow a linear narrative structure. It starts in the final year of Odysseus’ journey home and uses techniques like flashback and story within a story to go back and tell the entire tale of the journey from the very first day after the end of the Trojan War onward.

Mendelsohn spoke movingly about his father since the book ended up being a chronicle of his father’s final year of life. He shared many humorous anecdotes from growing up on Long Island with his mathematician father, who never told a lie, until a poignant moment in their journey. Shortly after their trip together, Jay Mendelsohn fell seriously ill and passed away. His son began writing the book about 6 months after his father’s death. Mead, too suffered the loss of her father but it was during the writing of her memoir My Life in Middlemarch, which like Mendelsohn’s book incorporates a great work of literature and its structure to tell a life story. She noted that the writing helped her “metabolize” her father’s death, dealing with the grief while she wrote her book.

Being a classicist, Mendelsohn also highlighted his love of the Greek language which he describes lyrically as sounding “like honey sliding off a spoon.” He also pointed out that he wants to “show people why this language is so amazing.” His father also approved of his study of classics and Greek with its “almost mathematical beauty,” regularity, and rules of grammar. The first Greek verb Mendelsohn said he studied was “to educate” and learning the various forms made him “want to be on that team.”

His trip with his father and the resulting book have also created interest in the cruise that follows Odysseus’ legendary path, though it no longer operates, Mendelsohn noted, there is hope of reviving it soon so others can also take the journey. He added that it was a rigorous, educational trip, one of the reasons his father agreed to go, with scholars and experts on hand, discussions and lectures as well as exploring the locations thought to have been visited by Odysseus.

A Q&A session followed the discussion after which Mendelsohn signed copies of his book. Among those in attendance at the event were Amalia Cosmetatou- Executive Director and Cultural Director of the Onassis Foundation, Paul Holdengräber- Director of Live from the NYPL who gave the welcoming remarks, many members of the community, fans of The Odyssey, and book lovers of all ages. The event was co-sponsored by the Onassis Cultural Center New York.

An Odyssey: A Father, a Son, and an Epic by Daniel Mendelsohn is available wherever books are sold as is My Life in Middlemarch by Rebecca Mead.