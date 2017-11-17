Rouvikonas Anarchist Group Storms Into Nat’l Defence Ministry (Video)

ATHENS – Members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas stormed into the National Defence ministry on Friday and threw leaflets expressing support for the Palestinian people and condemning imperialists.

The group, about 10 to 15 individuals, entered through the main car gate on Messoghion Avenue at noon, proceeded to the courtyard before the main building, and left after throwing the leaflets.

There were no arrests and police were informed.

According to ministry sources, National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos ordered that the staff held should be punished in an exemplary way. The national defence general staff chief ordered a formal administrative inquiry into the matter.