Protesters Μarch to US Embassy on Uprising Anniversary (Photos)

ATHENS (AP) — More than 10,000 protesters were marching Friday to the U.S. Embassy in Athens to mark the anniversary of the 1973 crackdown on a student uprising against the military dictatorship then ruling Greece.

More than 5,000 officers were on duty for the demonstration, which commemorates those who died in the crackdown on the uprising against the 1967-74 junta. The sidewalk outside the U.S. Embassy was blocked off by police buses lining the side of the road.

The annual march is often used as a means of expressing displeasure with various government, European and American policies, and often turns violent.

Various groups were marching along the same route, with police saying the total number of protesters by late Friday afternoon stood at about 11,000.

“Resistance against fascism forever,” read one banner, while protesters chanted “Americans, murderers of the people.”

The demonstration begins at the gates of the polytechnic, the National Technical University of Athens, where the junta had sent a tank to crush the entrance gate as it cracked down on rebellious students holed up inside. It is traditionally headed by protesters carrying a blood-stained Greek flag found at the polytechnic that night.

Before this year’s anniversary, some anarchist groups occupied the polytechnic building and distributed fliers urging nearby residents to attack police by dropping flower pots from their balconies.

Across town, a group of anarchist activists rushed into the heavily guarded perimeter of the Greek Defense Ministry and scattered anti-war fliers, linking their protest to the Nov. 17 anniversary.

No arrests were reported, and the group posted a brief video of the incident online.