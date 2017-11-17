Legendary Labels at “Fine Red Wines” Event on Sunday in Athens

ATHENS – The winetasting event “Fine Red Wines” will be held for fourth consecutive year at Athens’ Grande Bretagne hotel on Sunday.

Thirty Greek wineries will participate in the event, which will present their most expensive red wines from the harvest already available in the market, along with rare labels from their cellars. The 120 labels on display will include red wines produced by vineyards around the world, among them extremely expensive wines from 18 iconic wineries brought to Greece by important wine importers.

The wine-tasting will also feature some very expensive wines costing upward of 200 euros a bottle. Each visitor will be able to taste legendary French wines, as the Château Mouton Rothschild 2005 and Château Margaux 2001 (670 euros and 468 euros respectively), some famous burgundy wines, such as Pommard “Les Vignots” 2011 of Domaine Leroy (500 euros), Echezeaux 2014, Maison Nicolas Potel (240 euros), and many notable Italian wines, such as the Masseto 2005 of Frescobaldi family, the Ornellaia (800 euros), the Fieramonte 2011, Amarone della Valpolicella της Allegrini (250 euros). They will also have the opportunity to sample a wine presented in Athens for the first time, the Chinese wine Ao Yun (350 euros) made by the Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton group, which stands out for its extremely costly production.

However, the aim of the event is not only to offer the opportunity to Greek wine lovers to taste top foreign wines but to also prove that Greek vineyards can hold their own among the world’s great wines, in order to create added value for all Greek wine production.

The event will be held between 12:00 and 20:00.